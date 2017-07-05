How Mark Cuban started with just $60 in his pocket and became a billionaire

Mark Cuban: If I lost everything and had to start over, here's what I would do Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 | 3:55 PM ET | 00:47

In Dallas, Cuban got a job at a company called Your Business Software. "I sold software and I got fired," says Cuban, on Arianna Huffington's The Thrive Global Podcast.

"I got fired because he wanted me to open up the store. It was a software retail store — I had to sweep the floor, make sure the windows were clean, make sure the store was open on time.

"I had a big deal I wanted to close. And I thought, 'Okay, I'm gonna let Michael (his name was Michael) know that I've got everything taken care of, someone's watching my shift if you will, and I'm gonna go pick up a $10,000 check,'" he tells Thrive Global.

"I figured when I came back he'd be thrilled to death, right? Fired me on the spot," says Cuban.

"I had quit or been fired from three straight jobs," says Cuban on ABC's "Shark Tank," where he is a judge.

But the experience was not wasted.

Cuban had never been into technology: "I took one computer class and cheated at it," he says.

"But when I got one of my first jobs out of school using technology, it was like, wait, I love this. I've taught myself the program, I could go seven hours, eight hours without taking a break thinking it was 10 minutes because I was concentrating so hard and so excited and really loved it. And that's when I realized that I can be really, really good at technology."

So Cuban started his own business, MicroSolutions. He sold it to CompuServe for $6 million in 1990.

Five years later, Cuban and a pal, Todd Wagner, created an online streaming audio service called Broadcast.com so they could listen to Hoosiers games in Texas. Yahoo acquired the business in 1999 for $5.9 billion in stock.

Cuban now owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is an investor and stars on "Shark Tank."

Even as a billionaire, Cuban still stays on top of what's happening in the tech industry. He's currently taking a Python computer programming class and reading "Machine Learning for Dummies."