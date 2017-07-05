Mixed open seen as shortened trading week resumes; Fed minutes in focus

U.S. stock index futures were mixed this morning as traders awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of the June 13-14 FOMC meeting, at which policymakers raised benchmark interest rates by ¼ point. The release is set for around 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)



The Dow is coming off a record high close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq continues to sputter. The Nasdaq has fallen in five of the past six sessions, and although it is still this year's best performer of the major indexes, its lead over the Dow and S&P 500 is rapidly shrinking. (CNBC)

Three releases that would normally be seen today are postponed due to the holiday: the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly report on mortgage applications, the Energy Department's usual look at oil and gasoline inventories, and ADP's June report. All three of those reports will be out tomorrow morning. (CNBC)

The government's lone economic report of the day comes at 10 a.m. ET, with the release of May factory orders. Economists look for a 0.5 percent decline following a 0.2 percent fall in April. (CNBC)