A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are mixed, with tech stocks again under some pressure. We get May factory orders data this morning along with the Fed minutes at 2pm Eastern Time.

-A data glitch led to incorrect Google and Yahoo stock price displays Tuesday.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down more than 1 percent and at the $46 a barrel level.