Self-made millionaire: Working from home is probably not a good idea

There are many people out there who believe the concept of working at home is a perfect, permanent solution. This is small think because big companies are not run from a home, the Amazons and Coca-Colas of the world have headquarters where the company has employees that come to work. If you want to run your small consulting business from home and make $60,000 a year, you can do that, but if you ever want to expand, you are going to need to get out of your house.

Many small businesses make less than $250k per year, and many more make less than $25,000 annually. It's difficult to sustain any business with only 250,000 of pretax dollars. In fact, of the 28 million small businesses in the US, many break even or lose money.

If you don't learn to grow and scale your business, it will fail to be a business!

Working from home as a business owner should only be seen as a temporary time — not a permanent solution — where you can work to expand your small business—and it's only for the elite few who are disciplined enough to maintain strong boundaries. The normal person will go to work from home because they like the idea of "comfort", and they will stay small. The average employee who wants to work from home wants to do so for "comfort" and will most likely not be any more productive than they would otherwise be at an office.

If you do choose to work from home, either as a small business owner or as an employee if your boss is silly enough to let you, make sure you have a work-only space. This means you have a dedicated workspace where nothing else happens but work, and it should be closed off from other areas in your house. You need very strict boundaries such as no kids, no dogs, and no spouses allowed.