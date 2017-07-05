Self-made millionaire: Working from home is probably not a good idea

Many people have a fantasy about working from home. The fantasy often does not align with reality, because once someone has easy access to the comforts of home — the La-Z-Boy, the fridge, the TV — it becomes a hindrance to productivity. Don't underestimate the amount of discipline it takes to work from home and stay as productive as you would in an office environment.
First off, your home is filled with distractions. A spouse, kids, and pets are just a few of the things that make working from home a bad idea for many people. Secondly, working at home means that nobody is looking over your shoulder while you scroll over your Facebook feed in your underwear. Too many people want to work from home for the wrong reasons: They are basically seeking comfort and the chance to get away from being held accountable.
I have run businesses from a home office and each of those started out small and grew into something much bigger. I started my first business back when I was 29 from home only because I couldn't afford an office. Once I was able to figure out how to make my home business successful, I was then able to expand with partners and employees into an office space.