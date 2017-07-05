Using sex robots to prevent rape, pedophilia a ‘dangerous path to tread,’ experts say

Sex robots will be unlikely to prevent sex crimes like rape and pedophilia and could actually "reinforce illicit sexual practices", a new report by robotics experts suggests.

The paper, called "Our Sexual Future With Robots" by the non-profit Responsible Robotics, addresses a wide range of topics related to sex robots.

One section focuses on the minority of voices that suggest sex robots could help prevent sex crimes. The report references Shin Takagi who founded Trottla, a company making child sex dolls. Takagi believes that this could help people prevent people abusing kids.

"I am helping people express their desires, legally and ethically. It's not worth living if you have to live with repressed desire," Takagi said in a 2016 interview with the Atlantic.

But the authors from Responsible Robotics cast doubt over whether such dolls could help prevent pedophiles and rapists from offending.

"When we look at the question of whether or not sex robots could help to prevent sex crimes, there is major disagreement. On one side there are those who believe that expressing disordered or criminal sexual desires with a sex robot would satiate them to the point where they would not have the desire to harm fellow humans," the report said.

"On the other side, many others believe that this would be an indulgence that could encourage and reinforce illicit sexual practices. This may work for a few but it is a very dangerous path to tread. It may be that allowing people to live out their darkest fantasies with sex robots could have a pernicious effect on society and societal norms and create more danger for the vulnerable."

One issue, of course, is finding a group to test this theory. Another unknown is how to make a robot simulate rape.