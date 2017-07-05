Shell director says refining business fundamental to paying off debt, maintaining dividends

Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell has delivered far more cash from its downstream business than its upstream recently, Downstream Director John Abbott told CNBC on Wednesday, with the firm positioned to use the extra funds to pay off debt and maintain its dividends.

"I have seen times in my 36 years in Shell where upstream has delivered far more cash than the downstream (but) we are seeing a reverse at the moment," Abbott said.

"What I've also talked about is resetting the business, high grading the portfolio… and nowhere else have we done that more than the downstream business. Downstream is actually fundamental to paying off the debt (and) to maintaining the dividend payments," he added.