These 3 crucial skills will help you be more successful at work

Most companies realize that having a good leader in place equates to business growth. But to what extent? Well, it turns out that having executives who display three key "money skills" can lead to a significant increase in business profit, according to a new study.

It's no surprise that some of the most successful executives both past and present, including the late Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, embody these skills.

The research was conducted by DDI, a leadership assessment and development company, which looked at 1,028 senior executives from 33 large organizations worldwide.

The research found that executives who take risks, have a "shrewd business sense" and are effective at quickly making decisions led to the following benefits: an increase in their company's profit as well as the ability to better engage employees with their ideas.

According to the research, here are three "money skills" that matter the most if you want to be a successful executive: