U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with information technology and financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.2 percent.

The Fed minutes are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. in New York, and Wall Street will be looking for clues about when the central bank will start unwinding its balance sheet and further rate hikes.

"Our view is that they'll start unwinding the balance sheet between September and October and will hold off on another rate hike until December," said Craig Bishop, vice president of U.S. fixed income at RBC Wealth Management. "They really want to get this process going."

The central bank raised rates last month for the second time this year and laid out a plan for reducing the balance sheet.

Treasury yields traded slightly higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to 2.35 percent and the two-year note yield advancing to 1.418 percent.