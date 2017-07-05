    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks open higher; gains muted as Wall Street awaits Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with information technology and financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.2 percent.

    The Fed minutes are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. in New York, and Wall Street will be looking for clues about when the central bank will start unwinding its balance sheet and further rate hikes.

    "Our view is that they'll start unwinding the balance sheet between September and October and will hold off on another rate hike until December," said Craig Bishop, vice president of U.S. fixed income at RBC Wealth Management. "They really want to get this process going."

    The central bank raised rates last month for the second time this year and laid out a plan for reducing the balance sheet.

    Treasury yields traded slightly higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to 2.35 percent and the two-year note yield advancing to 1.418 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Wednesday will mark the first full trading day on Wall Street, as the New York Stock Exchange closed early on Monday and did not open Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

    The Dow reached a record intraday high Monday as bank stocks gained, but the Nasdaq fell as tech stocks were under pressure.

    Tech has been the best-performing sector this year, but it has fallen approximately 5 percent over the past month.

    "Tech has been a strong performer for a very long time, so it's not that surprising to see some weakness every now and then," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I think people are also warming up to the idea that interest rates may be going higher, so you've seen a move into financials."

    In economic news, factory orders data for May are set for release at 10 a.m. in New York. Later this week, the U.S. government will release its monthly employment report.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---