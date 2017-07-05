US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors look to data

On the data front, Wednesday will see factory orders for May released at around 10 a.m. ET, while the much-anticipated release of last month's FOMC minutes is set for around 2 p.m.

The minutes are from the June 14 meeting when the FOMC raised rates for a second time this year and revealed details on how it intends to gradually begin paring back its more than $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The markets have doubted the Fed will hike rates for a third time this year, giving just about 50 percent odds for a September rate rise.



Meantime, in oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $49.63 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.04 percent while U.S. crude was around $47.01 a barrel, down 0.1 percent.

Oil prices remained below $50 a barrel on Wednesday, as another rise in OPEC supplies appeared to limit gains while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula put a floor under prices.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.