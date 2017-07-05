US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors look to data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors turned their attention to upcoming data releases after the Independence Day holiday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3516 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8654 percent.
On the data front, Wednesday will see factory orders for May released at around 10 a.m. ET, while the much-anticipated release of last month's FOMC minutes is set for around 2 p.m.
The minutes are from the June 14 meeting when the FOMC raised rates for a second time this year and revealed details on how it intends to gradually begin paring back its more than $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The markets have doubted the Fed will hike rates for a third time this year, giving just about 50 percent odds for a September rate rise.
Meantime, in oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $49.63 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.04 percent while U.S. crude was around $47.01 a barrel, down 0.1 percent.
Oil prices remained below $50 a barrel on Wednesday, as another rise in OPEC supplies appeared to limit gains while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula put a floor under prices.
