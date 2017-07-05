Women are partly to blame for the fact that men won't take 'female' jobs

These days, jobs are plentiful, but good jobs — the ones that offer benefits and protection from income volatility — are scarce.

The trouble is that a lot of the good ones are in traditionally female, or what are often referred to as "pink-collar," professions. And it's not just that some men don't want to be nurses. According to some experts, their wives don't want them to be nurses either.

Nursing as a field remains about 90 percent female, and the American Nursing Association sees only "modest progress" when it comes to diversity. The New York Times suggests that might be because old-fashioned gender roles can matter as much to women as to men.

Ofer Sharone, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, has studied middle-aged white-collar professionals who have lost their jobs. He found that some men who might have been willing to consider lower-paid jobs in typically feminine fields encountered resistance from their wives, who urged them to keep looking.

Sharone tells the Times that work, especially the masculine kind, is central to male identity. "What does it mean for a man to take a low-paying job that's typically associated with women? What kind of price will they pay with their friends, their lives, their wives, compared to unemployment?"

With the right inducements, though, couples could come around. Right now, the highest-paying jobs in each state are in health care. "In every state, the highest annual wage belongs to professions in the health care sector, even states that are more remote," according to financial data visualization site Howmuch.net.