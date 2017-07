Over a quarter of respondents to PayScale's survey who had never negotiated salary said they'd held back because they were uncomfortable discussing salary. Another way to say that is that they're scared to ask for more. If you feel the same, you're in good company. But just because the thought of negotiating gives you the heebie-jeebies doesn't mean you have to accept whatever number the hiring manager lobs your way.

To get paid what you deserve, try these salary negotiation tricks: