3 productivity tips you can learn from Jeff Weiner, Steve Jobs and Barack Obama

Time is a scarce resource. We all juggle trying to get as much done without feeling overtaxed. Research has even confirmed that this ongoing struggle has more American workers feeling stressed than in years past.

Stress is a necessary evil in the workplace that some of the most successful individuals, including LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, the late Apple founder Steve Jobs and former president Barack Obama, have had to overcome.

What can they teach us about effective time management and finding balance? Quite a bit. Here are three tactics some of the world's busiest people have used to stay productive.