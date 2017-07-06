Apple said to launch three new iPhones next year, too

Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhones in 2018, according to Japanese financial news outlet Nikkei.

Previous reports said Apple plans three new iPhones for this September. Citing two industry sources, Nikkei said next year's phones will pack brighter and more colorful OLED displays.

Apple is only expected to offer a new OLED display on its most high-end iPhone this year, possibly called the iPhone 8. The screen is expected to take over almost the entire front of the smartphone. It's unclear if Apple will continue that design language into all three of the devices reportedly scheduled to launch next year.

Nikkei said Apple is already working on design of the new phones but that "plans are subject to change."

