Asian markets pressured following softer US close and rise in bond yields

Movements in the bond markets were in the spotlight as sovereign bond yields rose overnight. The sell-off in the bond markets followed expectations of hawkish central bank policy.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose near two-month highs at 2.37 percent compared to the 2.33 percent seen earlier in the week. Meanwhile, yields of the German 10-year bund crossed the 0.5 percent level for the first time since January last year.

National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland said the sell-off in bonds followed the weak French 30-year bond auction. That was reinforced by minutes from the European Central Bank indicating that officials had discussed removing its easing bias.

"The clear implication here is that buyers have less appetite for European debt as they expect yields to head higher and for the ECB to gradually remove policy accommodation in the near future," Strickland said in a Friday morning note.

In economic news, U.S. private payrolls data from ADP on Thursday indicated that 158,000 jobs were created in June compared to the 185,000 expected. The ISM non-manufacturing index, however, indicated that non-manufacturing activity grew to 57.4 in June compared to the 56.5 forecast.

Data out of the U.S. on Thursday encapsulated the current economic conundrum, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

"Around the globe, an ongoing increase in activity is only weakly lifting employment, and both wages and prices are showing little signs of life. A low inflation environment endangers the withdrawal timetable and increases market risks," McCarthy warned in a Friday note.

Ahead, nonfarm payrolls data due Friday in the U.S. were likely to also be closely watched by markets.

In South Korea, shares of Samsung Electronics were down 0.42 percent in early trade after the electronics giant said profits for the second quarter were expected to increase 72 percent on year.

In currencies, the euro strengthened on the back of the release of the ECB's minutes. The common currency traded at $1.1419 to the dollar at 8:02 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to levels around the $1.13 handle seen in the last three sessions.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, edged down to trade at 95.795 — lower than the 96 handle seen for most of the week. The greenback was mostly flat against the yen, with the dollar fetching 113.19 yen compared to around 113.16 seen in the previous session.

Oil prices sank after settling moderately higher overnight. Brent crude futures fell 1 percent to trade at $47.63 a barrel and U.S. crude futures declined 1.01 percent to $45.06.

On the economic calendar for Friday, China foreign exchange reserves data was expected.

Stateside, stocks closed lower, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 0.74 percent, or 158.13 points, to close at 21,320.04.