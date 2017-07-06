Cramer's lightning round: As long as this CEO stays, this stock's a buy

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

PepsiCo: "PepsiCo's one of the most transparent companies in the world. Indra Nooyi does an incredible job. I think that as long as she's the CEO, it's a good time to buy PepsiCo, which is right now. Save some for after the quarter, because you don't know, it's a crazy market, but my charitable trust owns PepsiCo and we've been incredibly satisfied with owning it. I keep telling club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com, it is the best and fastest and [most] well-managed company in its industry."

Halliburton: "Good company, bad neighborhood. Don't want to be in that neighborhood right now. Let's look at that rig count [on Friday], but right now, these stocks are in purgatory."

II-VI: "You know, that's an interesting laser parts company and I like it. It's a little expensive. I haven't featured it on this show, but it's a very good company and I think that that's a good one to own in this environment."

J.M. Smucker: "It's such a good company but that's such a tough business right now. The food business is just… I mean, even Mondelez, a cyberattack hurts them for 300 basis points. Everything seems to be going wrong in this business. I want to say wait for Smucker. Let's wait."

AT&T: "ATT is finding ways of growth. They are being very, very intelligent about it, and I think that ATT's got good enough cash flow to pay for the dividend. I like ATT. I'm not pounding the table, but I think you're fine [not selling the stock]."

Chicago Bridge & Iron: "No, too risky. I know they got a good court decision, but you know what? This is too risky. I've got companies in that business that are doing well and their stocks can't go higher. I don't want to be in that one."

