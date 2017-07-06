Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park leave ‘Hawaii Five-0’ over pay dispute

In a Facebook post, Kim expressed gratitude and acknowledged the difficulties that many Asian American actors face, writing, "As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three-dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely."

This is not the first time Kim has spoken out about the issue of pay equality. Last year, he told the New York Times, "The harsh reality of being an actor is that it's hard to make a living, and that puts actors of color in a very difficult position."

But Kim encourages others to remain optimistic. "Though transitions can be difficult, I encourage us all to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture." He added, "The path to equality is rarely easy. But I hope you can be excited for the future."

Fans of Kim and Park will have opportunities to see the two onscreen again soon. Kim has other acting projects in process and his production company, 3AD, is releasing The Good Doctor on ABC this fall. Park will appear in the coming-of-age comedy Public Schooled along with Judy Greer later this year.

