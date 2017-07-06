Donald Trump speaks in Warsaw, Poland ahead of G-20 summit

[The stream is slated to start at 04:35 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Warsaw, Poland, marks the first stop on U.S. President Donald Trump's European visit. Trump will give a speech in the central European capital and is expected to touch on the issues of bilateral trade agreements, immigration and national security. His address, likely to be monitored by the wider European community, will set his agenda for the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, coming later this week.