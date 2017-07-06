Early movers: TSLA, INTC, COST, YUMC, P, F, PSMT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Costco — The warehouse retailer posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in same-store sales for June.

Yum China — The restaurant operator reported in-line profit of 27 cents per share for its second quarter. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, with same-store sales up 3 percent. Sales growth was dragged down by sales at Pizza Hut, which were flat on a same-store basis and fell below analyst estimates.

Merck — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on three studies that tested the use of immunotherapy drug Keytruda in combination with other drugs to treat multiple myeloma. The FDA said the risks of the studies outweighed any potential benefits.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron — RBC Capital downgraded Exxon Mobil to "sector perform" from "outperform," and cut Chevron to "underperform" from "sector perform." The firm praises Exxon's execution and returns, but adds that its performance is already reflected in the stock's price. RBC's caution on Chevron stems from the company's rapid ramp-up in the Permian Basin.

Cypress Semiconductor — Cypress reached a settlement with former CEO and founder TJ Rodgers, agreeing to nominate his slate for election to the chip maker's board at the 2018 and 2019 annual meetings. Rodgers left Cypress last year and is still the largest shareholder in the company.

Baidu — Baidu is under investigation by Chinese authorities after the search engine provider's CEO test drove an autonomous vehicle on public roads. Baidu is heavily involved in the technology behind self-driving cars in China.

Ford — Ford reported a 15 percent jump in China vehicle sales in June, its biggest year-over-year increase so far in 2017.

Tesla — Tesla failed to achieve the top score in one of several tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety on its Model S. The Model S got only an "acceptable" rating in a test simulating a crash into a tree or another vehicle. Tesla responded by pointing to government tests giving its vehicles the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested.

Celgene — The biopharmaceutical company is buying a 5.9 percent stake in China-based drug maker BeiGene for $59.55 per American Depositary Share, compared to Wednesday's close of $52.27. Celgene will help BeiGene develop and market its treatment for tumor cancers.

Intel — Intel settled a lawsuit with antivirus software pioneer John McAfee over the rights to use his name. Intel bought McAfee's former company, McAfee Associates, for $7.7 billion in 2010.

AIG, Prudential Financial — The two insurers were given an extra year by the Federal Reserve to submit so-called "living wills," detailed plans on how they would wind down in the face of collapse. Separately, AIG named Marsh & McLennan brokerage business chief Peter Zaffino as its new Chief Operating Officer.

21st Century Fox — Fox is being offered "eight figures" by social media companies for the rights to stream highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to a Bloomberg report. The report said Facebook, Twitter, and Snap are all in the running.

Pandora — Pandora board members and shareholders have former Twitter chief operating officer Adam Bain on a short list to become the streaming music service's next CEO, according to the New York Post.

Herman Miller — The office furniture maker reported quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, topping estimates by 9 cents a share, although revenue was shy of forecasts. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 1 cent to 18 cents per share.

PriceSmart — The warehouse retailer fell 5 cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. Revenue was also short of Street consensus as net warehouse sales rose less than expected.