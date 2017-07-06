European markets seen higher; oil prices recover; Trump visit in focus

Markets in Europe are expected to open higher Thursday morning as investors digest minutes from key central banks and follow geopolitical events.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 6 points at 7,365, the DAX is set to begin up by 16 points at 12,473 and the CAC 40 in Paris is seen higher by 3 points at 5,183.

Minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve showed late Wednesday that policymakers are divided on the pace of interest rate hikes and several members showed concern on the impact on markets. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release accounts of its latest monetary policy meeting at 12.30 p.m. London time.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is in Poland Thursday where he will meet with NATO allies. The meeting takes place at a time when the U.S. announced that it is ready to use force to put an end to North Korea's nuclear program, if needed. In the Middle East, four Arab countries decided not to step up sanctions against Qatar but said the latter's reply had been "negative" and kept the current boycott on the Gulf nation.

In commodity markets, oil prices were recovering after a dramatic sell-off late in the U.S. session. Brent was up by 0.7 percent at $48.12 per barrel and WTI rose 0.73 percent being sold at $45.46.

