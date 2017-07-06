Ex-Sen. Max Baucus: Trump needs to talk alleged Russian election interference with Putin

President Donald Trump has to bring up the subject of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Sen. Max Baucus told CNBC on Thursday.

The Montana Democrat appeared on "Squawk Box" after Trump spoke in Poland on Thursday. Trump is set to meet with Putin at the G-20 summit on Friday.

Baucus said Trump's speech on Thursday was good and the G-20 is an opportunity for the president to show "American strength" and gain the respect of allies.

"I hope he is well prepared going at least into the bilateral with President Putin," Baucus said. "If he does a really good job, sticks with the messages the United States has, then he will earn much greater respect."

Hours before the speech, Trump downplayed the conclusion by some top U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian interfered in the election, saying it may have but other countries may have meddled, too.

"Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure," Trump said.

The president's remark came as a special counsel investigates Russian efforts to influence the election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.