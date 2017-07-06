Fisher: here are the 40 essential stocks to own

MBF Clearing Corp. founder and CEO Mark Fisher is launching an ETF.

Called the "Essential 40," it's an index that tracks stocks "essential to life," using a mix of active and passive management. Each stock has a 2.5% weighting.

Here's the list:

In tech: Facebook, Amazon, Cisco, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, ADP

In energy: Exxon Mobil, Duke Energy, Enterprise Products

In health care: UnitedHealth, Bristol-Myers Squibb, J&J

In financials: Visa, JPMorgan, CME, AIG, Berkshire Hathaway B

In materials: International Paper, Dow Chemical, Monsanto, US Steel, Potash

In industrials: Waste Management, 3M, American Airlines, Boeing, FedEx, GE, Lockheed Martin

In staples: Costco, Sysco, CVS

In discretionary: CBS, Comcast, Charter Comm, GM, Home Depot

In telecom: Verizon