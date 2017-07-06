    ×

    Halftime Report

    Fisher: here are the 40 essential stocks to own

    • Renowned trader Mark Fisher is launching "Essential 40" ETF
    • Mixture of active and passive management
    • An index of 40 stocks essential to life

    MBF Clearing Corp. founder and CEO Mark Fisher is launching an ETF.

    Called the "Essential 40," it's an index that tracks stocks "essential to life," using a mix of active and passive management. Each stock has a 2.5% weighting.

    Here's the list:

    In tech: Facebook, Amazon, Cisco, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, ADP

    In energy: Exxon Mobil, Duke Energy, Enterprise Products

    In health care: UnitedHealth, Bristol-Myers Squibb, J&J

    In financials: Visa, JPMorgan, CME, AIG, Berkshire Hathaway B

    In materials: International Paper, Dow Chemical, Monsanto, US Steel, Potash

    In industrials: Waste Management, 3M, American Airlines, Boeing, FedEx, GE, Lockheed Martin

    In staples: Costco, Sysco, CVS

    In discretionary: CBS, Comcast, Charter Comm, GM, Home Depot

    In telecom: Verizon