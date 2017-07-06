Government ethics director who clashed with Trump White House resigns   

Walter Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics who clashed with President Donald Trump's White House, announced Thursday that he will step down.

In a letter to Trump, Shaub said he will resign from the executive-branch watchdog effective July 19, without offering a specific explanation for leaving. He will join the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center as a senior director for ethics.

"The great privilege and honor of my career has been to lead OGE's staff and the community of ethics officials in the federal executive branch. They are committed to protecting that principle that public service is a public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty in the Constitution, the laws and ethical principles above private gain," Shaub wrote in his resignation letter to Trump.

In a statement released by the Campaign Legal Center, Shaub said "it has become clear to me that we need improvements to the existing ethics program."

His term at the office was set to end next year.