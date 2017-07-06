Here's how much millennials are earning in 11 major US cities

Data shows that millennials are falling behind: Those born around 1980, or roughly today's 30-year-olds, have only a 50 percent chance of making more money than their parents.

Just how much are young people earning?

Personal finance app Clarity Money surveyed its 300,000 users to compare the average monthly income for consumers from New York, San Francisco and other major cities. It then broke down the data by age.

Here's how much millennials — normally defined as those between 18 and 34 years old — bring home every month (after taxes) across 11 U.S. cities.