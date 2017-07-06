VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much millennials are earning in 11 major US cities

Mike Harrington | Getty Images

Data shows that millennials are falling behind: Those born around 1980, or roughly today's 30-year-olds, have only a 50 percent chance of making more money than their parents.

Just how much are young people earning?

Personal finance app Clarity Money surveyed its 300,000 users to compare the average monthly income for consumers from New York, San Francisco and other major cities. It then broke down the data by age.

Here's how much millennials — normally defined as those between 18 and 34 years old — bring home every month (after taxes) across 11 U.S. cities.

Boston

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,787
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $3,044
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,239

Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Philadelphia

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,332
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $2,349
Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,279

Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Pittsburgh

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,284
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $2,423
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,422

Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Miami

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,613
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $1,892
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,492

Sylvain Sonnet | Getty Images
Chicago

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,449
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $2,615
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,500

Shobeir Ansari | Getty Images
San Antonio

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,130
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $2,363
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,837

Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Los Angeles

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,540
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $2,635
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,865

Frazer Harrison | Getty Images
Austin

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,448
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $3,019
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $3,983

David Kozlowski | Getty Images
New York

Monthly income for those under 23: $1,711
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $3,283
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $4,541

E+ | Getty Images
San Francisco

Monthly income for those under 23: $2,441
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $4,101
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $4,792

Andria Patino | Getty Images
Seattle

Monthly income for those under 23: $2,175
Monthly income for those between 23 and 28: $2,940
 Monthly income for those between 29 and 33: $4,856

Zuraimi | Getty Images
