How Netcapital's CEO built a company that lets entrepreneurs leverage their popularity for funds   

Finding early-stage investments for budding companies can be difficult, but Jason Frishman, the founder and CEO of private fundraising company Netcapital, has built one solution.

"There's lots of different options for early-stage company financing, but it's really hard. And so what we do is we allow you to raise money from anybody. Not just the general partners in Boston, New York and San Francisco, where 80 percent of venture capital is invested, but from your friends, from your family, from your customers, from your fans, from your followers," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday. "We're really turning this on its head and making it so that you can leverage the power of your popularity to accomplish your fundraising goals."

On the surface, Netcapital is another private equity and venture capital firm, but its differences lie not only in that it broadens the fundraising effort for entrepreneurs, but also that it makes it easier and more accessible for the average home-gamer, Frishman said.

"You can invest between $100 and $100,000 right now from the comfort of your couch. You can go to Netcapital.com, you can invest in anything from a drone company to a Pokémon-Go-style mobile game company to a family fun park to a virtual reality company," he told Cramer. "They're non-accredited investors, for the first time ever."

