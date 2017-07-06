How to recover from a major work embarrassment

As DeWall says, "Let the blips go. Don't take unnecessary things into your tomorrow." Ask yourself: 'How big should this be in my mind?' Put things in perspective and move on."

A key part of the recovery phase is offering a sincere apology. DeWall recommends apologizing once you've gone through steps one through three. "Make sure you've come to a safe headspace and then promptly make an apology. Calmness is paramount. No emotions or feelings. Don't be defensive." A face-to-face apology is best, as it allows you to most accurately convey your tone. But if that's not possible, a phone call is second best, followed by email.

We asked DeWall about the biggest mistake people can make when recovering from a work embarrassment: "Bringing too much attention to it. Don't make it a bigger deal than it was." She also warns against getting more people involved than necessary. "If leadership wasn't aware of it, they don't need to know."

And when all else fails, remember you're not alone. Mistakes at work, big and small, are a rite of passage.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: 9 career mistakes to avoid in 2017

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.