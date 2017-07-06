Hulu viewers can now add HBO and Cinemax to their package

Hulu subscribers no longer need a cable subscription to watch HBO and Cinemax.

The platform said on Thursday any Hulu subscriber could opt to add HBO and Cinemax for an additional fee. HBO will be available for $14.99 a month extra, while Cinemax will be $9.99 a month. Subscribers will get live and on-demand content.

"With this important new partnership, fans can now watch 'Game of Thrones' live every Sunday, binge watch all six seasons of 'The Sopranos' or catch up on 'Westworld' alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals – all without ever having to leave the Hulu app," Hulu senior vice president and head of distribution and partnerships Tim Connolly said in a release.

In addition to its limited or no commercial on demand services, Hulu began offering a live TV service in May. The streaming service allows viewers to watch live TV without having to subscribe to cable or satellite services. Hulu with Live TV currently has more than 50 channels in addition to Hulu's existing library of content for $39.99 a month.

Note: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in Hulu.