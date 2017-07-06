Ivanka Trump: Paid leave isn't an entitlement—it's an investment

Life really is more expensive for you than it was for your parents and grandparents Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 | 1:45 PM ET | 01:03

Though the Democratic party platform calls for "at least 12 weeks of paid leave," critics on the left assailed the first daughter, calling her op-ed "elegant, utterly pointless" and "coherent, anodyne, and completely worthless" for ignoring the larger picture about the damage they say will be caused to working families by Republican policies.

Gary Legum in the Independent Journal Review writes that Trump "fails to acknowledge all the ways in which her father's administration is making life much more difficult for working- and middle-class families. Those other policies would more than cancel out the benefits of paid family leave, even if you could push it through this Congress."

Legum also points out that a "measly" six weeks is "insufficient," and he sums up the proposal as "a crumb tossed out to the proletariat."

Emily Peck at the Huffington Post also takes Trump to task for ignoring the current political context, writing that "trying to pass paid leave while drastically cutting women's health benefits is kind of like buying a beautiful new couch for your living room, while at the same time tearing down the room's walls."

Right now, the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) mandates that certain employers allow qualifying employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave. The United States is the only industrialized nation in the world that doesn't guarantee its citizens any paid leave at all, compelling about a quarter of new moms to return to work after only two weeks. The average amount of time off with compensation given to new mothers in developed countries is 17 weeks.

Some U.S. employers choose to provide paid leave as a perk, but, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that covers only 13 percent of the workforce.

Don't miss: In her new book 'Women Who Work,' Ivanka Trump dismisses the notion of work-life balance