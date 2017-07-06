Ivanka Trump: Paid leave isn't an entitlement—it's an investment

Giving new parents paid time off should be seen a wise long-term move, argues Ivanka Trump in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. It's an "investment," she writes, and one that would make for good national policy.
The entrepreneur and author of "Women Who Work" points out that paid leave is particularly crucial for mothers. "Women's increased participation in the workforce in recent decades has been an important driver of middle-class incomes; in fact, research by the Council of Economic Advisers suggests that the vast majority of middle-income growth since 1970 is the result of increased female labor-force participation and education," she writes.
So, she argues, funding parents, and particularly women, for the first six weeks after the birth or adoption of a baby helps keep them in the labor force.
This op-ed serves as her rebuttal to a scathing editorial that appeared in that paper in May about "The Ivanka Entitlement." The editors called her suggestion for a paid leave plan, which became part of her father's proposed budget, "bad policy and worse politics" and maintained that it would serve as a "disincentive for work."