    QVC buying longtime rival Home Shopping Network in deal valued at $2.1 billion

    • QVC's Liberty Interactive will purchase the 62 percent of Home Shopping Network's parent that it didn't already own in an all-stock deal valued at $2.1 billion.
    • Together, the companies produce more than 55,000 hours of sales video annually.
    A QVC television studio set.
    Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP | Getty Images
    QVC just made a deal to buy its biggest rival, the Home Shopping Network.

    Liberty Interactive will purchase the 62 percent of HSNi that it didn't already own in an all-stock deal valued at $2.1 billion.

    "Every year they together produce over 55,000 hours of shoppable video content and have strong positions on multiple linear channels and OTT platforms," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Interactive CEO, in a joint statement. "The value of the combined QVC, HSNi and zulily will be further highlighted when later this year QVC Group becomes an asset-backed stock as part of the previously announced split-off of Liberty Ventures."

    HSN Inc.'s shares, which are down nearly 9 percent this year, were halted just before the companies announced the acquisition. That company's shareholders will receive 1.65 shares of Series A QVC Group common stock for each common share of HSNi, marking a 29 percent premium.

    Liberty, whose share value has climbed 39 percent already this year, intends to continue to repurchase QVC Group common stock after the transaction closes, according to the statement.

