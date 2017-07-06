QVC buying longtime rival Home Shopping Network in deal valued at $2.1 billion

QVC just made a deal to buy its biggest rival, the Home Shopping Network.

Liberty Interactive will purchase the 62 percent of HSNi that it didn't already own in an all-stock deal valued at $2.1 billion.

"Every year they together produce over 55,000 hours of shoppable video content and have strong positions on multiple linear channels and OTT platforms," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Interactive CEO, in a joint statement. "The value of the combined QVC, HSNi and zulily will be further highlighted when later this year QVC Group becomes an asset-backed stock as part of the previously announced split-off of Liberty Ventures."

HSN Inc.'s shares, which are down nearly 9 percent this year, were halted just before the companies announced the acquisition. That company's shareholders will receive 1.65 shares of Series A QVC Group common stock for each common share of HSNi, marking a 29 percent premium.

Liberty, whose share value has climbed 39 percent already this year, intends to continue to repurchase QVC Group common stock after the transaction closes, according to the statement.