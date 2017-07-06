Markets await employment data, eye Korea tensions

U.S. stock index futures were lower this morning, ahead of employment data both today and Friday and as investors watch the tension related to North Korea's testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile. (CNBC)

Several key economic reports are on the docket today, perhaps none more influential than ADP's June report on private sector employment. The 8:15 a.m. ET release is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 180,000 new private sector jobs during the month, compared to 253,000 in May. (CNBC)

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labor Department will release its weekly look at initial jobless claims and the government is out with the May trade deficit data. At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute For Supply Management will issue its June non-manufacturing index. (CNBC)



The weekly look at mortgage applications from the Mortgage Bankers Association at 7 a.m. ET, and the Energy Department's assessment of oil and gasoline inventories at 11 a.m. ET. The Energy Department will also be out with its usual Thursday release of natural gas inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)