A well-known biotech investor testified Thursday that "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli never told him about a disastrous short trade in February 2011 that allegedly left Shkreli's hedge fund tapped out of its assets.

The investor, Dr. Lindsay Rosenwald, said Shkreli sent him an email saying that his original $100,000 investment in MSMB Capital fund had grown to $131,000 by February 2011.

However, an earlier witness testified in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, that same month Shkreli's fund was unable to cover an 11 million share short position in Orexigen Therapeutics.

Shkreli ended up owing Merrill Lynch $7 million because that firm had processed the short sale for MSMB Capital, that witness had said at Shkreli's securities fraud trial.

Merrill Lynch later settled that claim in arbitration for about $1 million.

A prosecutor asked Rosenwald on Thursday if he ever heard about the "trade in OREX."

"No," replied Rosenwald, 62, the chairman of Fortress Biotech.

Rosenwald also said that he was told by Shkreli that MSMB Capital had the accounting firm Fulvio & Associates as an auditor when Rosenwald first invested $100,000 in the fund.

"You're giving people money, and you're expecting audited returns," Rosenwald said. "That's standard in the industry."

In fact, both prosecutors and Shkreli's defense team stipulated in a statement read aloud to jurors Thursday that Fulvio & Associates never served as an auditor to Shkreli or any of his hedge funds.

Rosenwald said that when he first invested with MSMB Capital in 2009, Shkreli sent him an email that said, "Thanks again for this great opportunity, and I will not let you down."

At that time, Rosenwald said, Shkreli also promised there would be "no lockups" of investors' money in MSMB Capital.

That meant, Rosenwald testified, "that if I want to redeem my investment, get my money back, I can get it back ... On 30 days notice, whenever I wanted to."

But that turned out not to be the case.

Rosenwald testified that in 2012, Shkreli told him he was winding down MSMB Capital. And Shkreli offered Rosenwald the opportunity to roll over what Shkreli purported was by then Rosenwald's $200,000 stake in MSMB Capital into Retrophin, a new drug company he was creating.