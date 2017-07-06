    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    President Donald Trump clenches his fist as he stands in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017.
    Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower, with tech leading the way down, after Wednesday's mixed close actually saw tech stocks rebound higher.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are up more than 1 percent, but are still at the $45 a barrel level after Wednesday's losses.

    TRUMP TRIP/G-20

    -President Donald Trump is in Poland ahead of the G-20 summit. Today, he gave a speech promoting individual freedom and attacking too much government and the threat of terrorism.

