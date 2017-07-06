Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower, with tech leading the way down, after Wednesday's mixed close actually saw tech stocks rebound higher.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up more than 1 percent, but are still at the $45 a barrel level after Wednesday's losses.

TRUMP TRIP/G-20

-President Donald Trump is in Poland ahead of the G-20 summit. Today, he gave a speech promoting individual freedom and attacking too much government and the threat of terrorism.