Why this multimillionaire owns a private jet company and still flies commercial

JetFlite International woos customers with pictures of its fleet of private planes and the promise, "Let us pamper you." But part-owner Arik Kislin still flies commercial.

"It's a lot less luxurious," the self-made multimillionaire tells CNBC. "You have to deal with all the nuances of the airport." But it's "an economical decision," especially when he's on his own and when he's "going across the pond."

"There's a lot more options to fly commercial. There's a lot more flights going to business cities," he says, and that availability of flights is convenient. "If I wanted to go to London, I'd probably have 20-plus flights to choose from."

For those reasons, he says, "it's just easier" to fly commercial.

But that doesn't mean he finds it pleasant. The hassle of going through airports make those transit hubs his least favorite part of flying. He's also put off by the crews on some airlines; he finds them unfriendly, as "service just generally isn't as strong." The treatment of passengers that used to be standard 30 years ago "just doesn't exist anymore," at least not the U.S., he says, though it can still be found on certain Middle Eastern and Asian airlines.

Unionized crews, which are found on American Airlines, United and many other domestic airlines, he believes, have less of an incentive to perform: "When you're less worried about your job, you're less eager to do your job."