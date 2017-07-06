Here’s how the new Spider-Man movie's box office will compare to the franchise's history

'Spider-Man: Homecoming', the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is released to U.S. audiences on Friday.
This is the second time the character has been rebooted since he was played by Tobey Maguire in 2002 and then Andrew Garfield in 2012. Tom Holland will wear the superhero's costume in the new film, which has been produced by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures.
While the character of Spider-Man was created by Marvel Comics' Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1962, it wasn't until 2002 when the character appeared in a mainstream film. There were several attempts: episodes of a 1970's live-action television series were released as films outside of the U.S. At one stage, James Cameron, the director of 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' produced a treatment for a 'Spider-Man' film.
Daniel Loria, senior overseas analyst at BoxOffice Pro, expects the new film to gross $125 million at the box office during its opening weekend and reach around $300 million in its U.S. theatrical run. He said this means the film would have the highest opening weekend in the franchise's history but would not be the highest grossing entry.
"This title has the potential of jumpstarting the next couple of years for Sony, who have struggled with their marquee franchise for the last decade," he told CNBC via email.
"If audiences take to it as much as critics have so far, we could be seeing a very bright future for this IP."
To celebrate the film's release, CNBC has looked back at the previous films in the 'Spider-Man' franchise using figures from cinema statistics website Box Office Mojo to see what the new film has to live up to.
The first 'Spider-Man' film was released 15 years ago. It played an important part in reviving the comic-book movie genre in cinemas, which eventually led to the box office success of Marvel Studios.
The film, directed by Sam Raimi, broke box office records during its opening weekend. It was the first film to gross over $100 million in its first three days, even when adjusted for ticket price inflation, according to Box Office Mojo.
In total, the first 'Spider-Man' film grossed $403 million in 2002 in the U.S. market. Adjusted for ticket price inflation (basically multiplying the estimated number of admissions by the latest average price of a cinema ticket in 2017) this tally increases to $618 million.
Released two years later, the sequel still managed to score nearly $90 million during its opening weekend. In total, the film earned $373 million in the U.S., rising to $531 million after adjustment for ticket price inflation.
Critically, the film was well regarded. It has a rating of 94 percent "fresh" according to the film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
The third film in the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy achieved a record-setting opening weekend. It still holds 15th place on Box Office Mojo's rankings of largest opening weekends.
However, the film was also much less popular than the earlier entries in the series, holding a rating of 63 percent "fresh" according to Rotten Tomatoes.
The film's popularity dropped after its opening weekend. It grossed a total of $336 million in the U.S. (or $432 million adjusted for ticket-price inflation), the least amount of Raimi's Spider-Man films.
A fourth Sam Raimi-directed film did enter development, but was cancelled as Raimi felt unhappy with the script, he told entertainment news website Vulture in an interview from 2013.
Sony decided to reboot the franchise with a new story, director and cast. Marc Webb was hired to helm the project.
The film earned $62 million during its opening weekend and a total of $262 million in the U.S.
The second Marc Webb film was a disappointment for the studio. It generated just $202 million in the U.S. market, a franchise low, and received mixed reviews. It has a 52 percent "fresh rating" on Rotten Tomotoes, with the site's critical consensus saying the film "suffered from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters".
Rather than progress with plans for sequels to the film and creating of a cinematic universe based around Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, Sony and Marvel Studios reached an agreement to create a new version of the character integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is released to U.S. Cinemas on Friday, July 7.