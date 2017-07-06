Qatari business leaders say they are confident — despite raging Gulf dispute

Several Gulf nations involved in the diplomatic freeze against Qatar may have doubled down on their list of demands, but the CEO of the Qatar Financial Centre put on a brave face in an interview with CNBC.

His country, he said, has weathered worse economic conditions than those now imposed by its neighbors.

Referring to the regional dispute as "an aggression upon the state of Qatar," Qatar Financial Centre CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida told CNBC that geopolitical uncertainty in the region was "bad" for business.

Still, he also claimed it was "business as usual" for the country. Some in the greater region, however, may be less comfortable, Al-Jaida said.

"I think investors who were set up in nearby countries to do business in this part of the world ... have obviously suffered a lot of consequences," he said.

Qatar is currently on the receiving end of a diplomatic spat led by several leading Arab nations — including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — that has played out for longer more a month. The countries had claimed the reason they had cut ties with Qatar was because the latter had been supporting terrorism, although several other reasons have been suggested be experts on the region.