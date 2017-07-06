Samsung Electronics is set to record its highest ever quarterly operating profit, which is likely to surpass that of Apple's for the same quarter for the first time ever, analysts told CNBC on Thursday.

The South Korean electronic giant is set to release earnings guidance on Friday, where it will highlight what it expects to see in terms of revenue and operating profit for the June quarter.

Samsung it set to record a second quarter operating profit of 13.29 trillion Korean won ($11.5 billion) on revenues of 58.79 trillion Korean won, according to Reuters data. In the same period, Apple is expected to report revenue of $44.9 billion and an operating profit of $10.49 billion.

If the estimates are correct, Samsung's operating profit would represent a 63 percent year-on-year increase.

This would also be the first time that Samsung has recorded higher quarterly operating profit than Apple.

Some analysts are even more bullish with Jeff Kim of KB Securities suggesting in a note this week that operating profit would reach 13.4 trillion Korean won.