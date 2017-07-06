T-Mobile quietly boosts price of premium plan, which now costs as much as Verizon

T-Mobile quietly increased the price of its T-Mobile One Plus plan by $5, bringing the total cost of a single line with the premium add-on to $80 per month instead of $75.

This is the same price a customer would pay on Verizon for a similar unlimited plan, and it marks a stark move from T-Mobile's position as an affordable wireless carrier. Verizon is often known as one of the most expensive, though premium, carriers in the United States.

A spokesperson for T-Mobile said the original price was for a promotional period, which has now ended.

T-Mobile's website has been updated to reflect the changes. A single unlimited line costs $70 but limits video streaming to DVD quality and includes support for providing data connectivity for a laptop, but only at 3G speeds.