The most influential and effective leaders have these 6 traits

Although there's no "one-size-fits-all" approach to managing, research shows that when bosses are focused on being motivational leaders, their good habits trickle down to their employees.

Being an effective manager is also more than just working harder, says Jeff Black, the communications expert and founder of leadership development company Black Sheep.

In addition to advancing their own careers and providing authority, successful bosses should focus on being authentic, positive influences for their coworkers and peers.

Here are the top six traits that the most influential and effective leaders possess, according to Black.