Trading the five stocks that have risen more than 50% this year

Five stocks in the S&P 500 have risen by more than 50 percent this year: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Activision Blizzard, Align Technology, CSX and Wynn Resorts.

Which one has the best shot at continuing its rally through the rest of the year?

Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, would put his money on shares of CSX. The rail company's stock that is up 53 percent this year on impressive earnings as well as on optimism surrounding the appointment of respected railroad executive Hunter Harrison as CEO.

"We are encouraged by the consistent free cash flow and sturdy balance sheet," Morganlander wrote to CNBC on Wednesday.

"Safety, at this point on the cycle, is important," and the cash flow and balance sheet provide that measure of safety, he said.



Research analysts, too, continue to be bullish on CSX. The median price target is $60, and 72 percent of analysts call the stock a buy, according to FactSet data.