U.S. President Donald Trump has called on his foreign allies to take action against North Korea's missile threat.

Speaking in Warsaw Thursday, where Trump is meeting with his NATO partners, the U.S. president said that North Korea is behaving in a "very, very dangerous way" and that something needs to be done about it.

Trump didn't want to reveal what the U.S. plans are to deal with North Korea, but described them as severe. He added that the U.S. will evaluate the issue in the coming weeks and months and react accordingly.

