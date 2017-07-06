Trump 'working against his own instincts' at G-20 summit, analysts say

President Donald Trump can't afford to cut the U.S. off from the rest of the world, and the G-20 summit is his moment to prove that he won't do it, political analysts said Thursday on CNBC.

As world leaders gather for the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, all eyes are on whether Trump chooses a path of unity or division from other international countries, including China and Russia.

"The real question here for President Trump, as all presidents at summits, is whether they can help build consensus on important global issues," Dan Price, former Bush economic adviser and co-founder of Rock Creek Global Advisers, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "Most presidents come to understand that global problems require global solutions, and that go-it-alone unilateralism is generally not a successful course."

Trump must carefully approach the anxiously-awaited North Korean crisis topic during the summit, or the issue may blow up, according to former special assistant to President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow.