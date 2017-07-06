    ×

    UK Foreign Minister praises Trump's twitter use

    • "Donald Trump's approach to politics has been something that has gripped the imagination of people around the world."
    Men dressed as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson prepare to take part in a tomato fight at the Glastonbury Festival 2016 in England.
    U.K. Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has praised U.S. President Donald Trump's use of Twitter, suggesting he would like a degree of freedom.

    "I think actually that Donald Trump's approach to politics has been something that has gripped the imagination of people around the world. He's engaged people in politics in a way that we haven't seen for a long time with his tweets and all the rest of it," Boris Johnson, who heads the U.K.'s foreign ministry, told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday morning.

    "I certainly wouldn't be allowed to tweet in the way that, in the way that he as much as I might like to. I'm seeing my foreign office minders looking extremely apprehensive here," he added.

    Trump has said that he uses Twitter to communicate to the American people without going through traditional media, which he often dubs as "fake news". However, his tweets and the language expressed in them has often led to dramatic market reactions and caused some distress with the country's foreign partners.

    Oliver Luckett, chief executive officer of Revilopark, told CNBC on Thursday that Trump is a master when it comes to using Twitter.

    "First of all, it's the reality, whether it's a good thing or a bad thing, he has a direct connection now, an unbiased connection, an unedited connection to millions of people. So he has the ability to say what he likes to say to a group of people and excite them or stimulate them or get them wild up, which he does very frequently," Luckett said.

