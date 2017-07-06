Dow falls 100 points as tech drags stocks lower

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday as a fall in the technology sector dragged down the broader market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 100 points, with Home Depot and Apple contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5 percent, with telecommunications and information technology leading all sectors lower. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.8 percent.

Shares of Facebook, Tesla, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all traded lower, pushing the Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund (XLK) down by 0.6 percent.

Tech — this year's best-performing sector coming into Thursday's session — has been sputtering lately, falling 4 percent over the past month. The sector was also on track for its fourth losing session in five.

Sovereign bond yields, meanwhile, rose across the globe. The 10-year German Bund yield breaking above 0.5 percent for the first time since January 2016 and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.378 percent.

Julian Emanuel, UBS equity and derivatives strategist, said in a note Wednesday that higher yields could present a problem for tech stocks near-term. Higher yields "will require superior earnings reports to halt the slide – the 'Summer Squall' for Tech and the 'Summer Stall' for the broad market could continue through July," he said.