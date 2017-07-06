    ×

    Dow falls 100 points as tech drags stocks lower

    U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday as a fall in the technology sector dragged down the broader market.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 100 points, with Home Depot and Apple contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5 percent, with telecommunications and information technology leading all sectors lower. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.8 percent.

    Shares of Facebook, Tesla, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all traded lower, pushing the Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund (XLK) down by 0.6 percent.

    Tech — this year's best-performing sector coming into Thursday's session — has been sputtering lately, falling 4 percent over the past month. The sector was also on track for its fourth losing session in five.

    Sovereign bond yields, meanwhile, rose across the globe. The 10-year German Bund yield breaking above 0.5 percent for the first time since January 2016 and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.378 percent.

    Julian Emanuel, UBS equity and derivatives strategist, said in a note Wednesday that higher yields could present a problem for tech stocks near-term. Higher yields "will require superior earnings reports to halt the slide – the 'Summer Squall' for Tech and the 'Summer Stall' for the broad market could continue through July," he said.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

    Bond prices have been falling as major central banks have adopted more hawkish rhetoric, especially from the European Central Bank. Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi said the European economy was "strengthening and broadening," adding "the threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play."

    Minutes from the ECB minutes from its June released Thursday also showed officials discussed shifting their bias from easing to neutral, helping yields in the region rise and drag their U.S. counterparts higher.

    "There's a good analogy between what's happening right now in the German bond market and what happened in the U.S. bond market back in 2013," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, referring to the so-called "Taper Tantrum."

    Investors in the U.S. also focused on a series of economic data releases. First, a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics showed the U.S. economy added 158,000 jobs last month, less than the expected 185,000. The report usually serves as a warm-up act for the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly employment report, which is set for release Friday.

    Weekly jobless claims, meanwhile, came in at 248,000, slightly higher than the expected 243,000. Other data set for release include the IHS Markit services PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET and the ISM nonmanufacturing index at 10 a.m.

