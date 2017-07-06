US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors focus on data, auctions

ADP releases private-sector payrolls for June at around 8.15 a.m. ET, and that could be a warmup act for the big Friday government jobs report. The ADP report is expected to show 185,000 private sector jobs were created in June, while there are 179,000 jobs expected in the government's report Friday.

Later on Thursday morning, trade balance data for May and ISM manufacturing index for June are both scheduled before or at 10 a.m.

There are also three Federal Reserve speakers Thursday. They include San Francisco Fed President John Williams, who speaks at 3:45 a.m. ET in Hobart, Australia, at the Economic Society of Australia. Fed Gov. Jerome Powell speaks at 10 a.m. at the American Enterprise Institute, and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer speaks at a 7:30 p.m. event at the Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center Summer Institute on Government Policy and Labor Productivity.

Thursday will also see the auction accouchements of 13-week and 26-week bills, 9-year and 10-month as well as 3-year notes and 29-year and 10-month bonds.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.15 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.75 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.51 a barrel, up 0.82 percent.

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday to regain some ground from the previous session, though analysts warned oversupply concerns would continue to weigh on markets.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.