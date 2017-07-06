    ×

    Watch: Trump speaks in Poland ahead of G-20 summit

    President Donald Trump speaks Thursday morning in Poland.

    The remarks in Warsaw come ahead of the G-20 summit in Germany, where the president will face talks with his counterparts about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

    Earlier Thursday, Trump said he is considering "severe" actions to respond to North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. He also said he believes Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election but claimed it could have been other countries and said, "nobody really knows."

