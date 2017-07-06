Powerful people love to espouse the virtues of waking up ridiculously early: Apple CEO Tim Cook gets up at 3:45 a.m. each morning and Ellevest founder Sallie Krawcheck gets up at 4 a.m. But don't worry if you're not a morning person. There are billionaires who don't rise before the sun.

Warren Buffett is worth more than $75 billion, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished investors of all time, and is the second richest man alive behind his billionaire friend and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, according to Forbes.

And Buffett does not do early mornings. "I have no desire to get to work at four in the morning," says Buffett, in an interview with PBS NewsHour. "I get quite a bit of sleep. I like to sleep," he says. "So I will usually sleep eight hours a night."

Buffett gets up at 6:45 a.m. and reads the paper at home. It's not unlikely for him to get in after the market opens, according to investing information site ValueWalk.

Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla is worth more than $15 billion according to Forbes, and he gets up around 7 a.m. after about six hours of sleep.