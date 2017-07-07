3 problems that can knock your retirement plans off track

Every dollar counts when it comes to retirement savings.

A little more than half of working-age households are at risk of being unable to maintain their current standard of living in retirement, according to the latest National Retirement Risk Index measurement from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

If you're among them, you probably know it: Researchers found 57 percent of households have a realistic sense of whether they are likely to meet their retirement goals.

But small cuts can make a big difference in how well you're able to stay on track. Fees, for example. Over a career, retirement account fees of 1 percent versus 0.25 percent would cost a typical worker an extra $96,027, according to a 2014 report from the Center for American Progress. For a high-income worker, that fee gap tallies $236,114.

Here are three more missteps that can eat into savings: