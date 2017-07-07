Don't get caught by surprise — if you have a gap in your resume, an interviewer or recruiter will definitely ask for details.

Good news! A "gap in your employment" is not a career death sentence. Although the phrase carries a not-so-great connotation, it's impossible to ignore the fact that life happens. You get fired, you quit your job to travel the world, you need to take care of a sick parent, the list could go on for ages. What's paramount in these situations is how you present what you did and what you learned during your time away from work.

We turned to Jill Ozovek, certified career development coach and host of the Career Passport Podcast to learn about the six ways to fumble when explaining a gap in your employment:

More from Glassdoor:

9 entry-level jobs that pay well

9 attention-grabbing cover letter examples

How to introduce yourself in an interview