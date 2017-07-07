Firefighters were battling a massive blaze in a building under construction in Oakland early Friday, according to several reports.

The mixed-use construction site, located near Lake Merritt, is called The Waverly, KTVU Channel 2 News reported. The fire has prompted evacuations in the area, according to NBC Bay Area.

Firefighters are concerned that a crane — located in the middle of the construction site — might collapse, the local ABC affiliate is reporting. The crane is currently spinning from the heat.

The four-alarm fire is located near a Whole Foods Market store and an Acura car dealership.

A local reporter for ABC7 News, Alexis Smith, tweeted helicopter footage of the fire.

Christien Kafton, a reporter for KTVU Channel 2 News, also tweeted video of the raging fire.