    ×

    U.S. News

    A massive fire is consuming a construction site in Oakland: Reports

    • A four-alarm fire began Friday morning at a construction site in Oakland.
    • Firefighters fear the crane at the site may soon collapse.
    Source: NBC Bay Area

    Firefighters were battling a massive blaze in a building under construction in Oakland early Friday, according to several reports.

    The mixed-use construction site, located near Lake Merritt, is called The Waverly, KTVU Channel 2 News reported. The fire has prompted evacuations in the area, according to NBC Bay Area.

    Firefighters are concerned that a crane — located in the middle of the construction site — might collapse, the local ABC affiliate is reporting. The crane is currently spinning from the heat.

    The four-alarm fire is located near a Whole Foods Market store and an Acura car dealership.

    A local reporter for ABC7 News, Alexis Smith, tweeted helicopter footage of the fire.

    Christien Kafton, a reporter for KTVU Channel 2 News, also tweeted video of the raging fire.