Firefighters were battling a massive blaze in a building under construction in Oakland early Friday, according to several reports.
The mixed-use construction site, located near Lake Merritt, is called The Waverly, KTVU Channel 2 News reported. The fire has prompted evacuations in the area, according to NBC Bay Area.
Firefighters are concerned that a crane — located in the middle of the construction site — might collapse, the local ABC affiliate is reporting. The crane is currently spinning from the heat.
The four-alarm fire is located near a Whole Foods Market store and an Acura car dealership.
A local reporter for ABC7 News, Alexis Smith, tweeted helicopter footage of the fire.
@AlexisABC7: Sky7 now over 4-alarm fire in Oakland near Valdez and 24th NW side of Lake Merritt- live coverage now http://abc7news.com/live.
Christien Kafton, a reporter for KTVU Channel 2 News, also tweeted video of the raging fire.
@CKaftonKTVU: 4 alarm fire at 24th and Valdez in Oakland building under construction crane in danger of collapse.