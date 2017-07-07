As job growth soars, these sectors are seeing the biggest gains

Earlier in the recovery, retail and manufacturing posted relatively strong rebounds, but those sectors have flattened in the last year. And the government and information sectors have been shedding jobs.



Last month, manufacturing payrolls rose by just 1,000 after factories cut 2,000 jobs in May. U.S. automakers slashed another 1,300 jobs in June as slowing sales and bloated inventories forced production cuts.



The biggest volatility has come in the mining sector, which saw a major hiring boom as U.S. production surged after the recession, only to collapse when oil prices crashed in 2014. Since then, a recovery in crude prices has revived hiring in the oil patch.



Despite the strong pace of hiring, the latest data confirmed why most Americans aren't feeling all that great about the recovery from the Great Recession. Wages are only growing slowly, despite the historically low jobless rate.



Tight labor markets typically put upward pressure on wages as employers find it more difficult to fill jobs and retain workers. But there may be more "slack" in the market than the headline jobless rate would indicate.



That's because there's still a large pool of working-age Americans who want to work but have given up searching or who are working part time because they cannot find full-time employment. When those workers are taken into account, the jobless rate rose to 8.6 percent last month from 8.4 percent in May.



That may help explain why wage growth remains sluggish. Average hourly earnings in June rose just 4 cents, or 0.2 percent, after gaining 0.1 percent in May. Compared with last June, wages are up 2.5 percent.