    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: How the legalization of marijuana could give Brink's a boost

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer looks into how one cash management company could get an unexpected boost from marijuana.
    • Cramer also uses Oracle as an example for why "buying the dips" is a solid investing strategy.
    • In the lightning round, the "Mad Money" host gets fed up with a downtrodden industry.
    Cramer Remix: How the legalization of marijuana could give Brink's a boost
    Cramer Remix: How the legalization of marijuana could give Brink's a boost   

    If you thought paper money was near extinction, Brink's, the largest cash management company in the world, proves you wrong, Jim Cramer said.

    But Brink's, which does everything from transporting valuable items in armored vehicles to managing ATMs, could be helped by one unexpected but growing trend: marijuana legalization.

    "Brink's isn't really involved in the pot industry per se, but because none of these new dispensaries can open bank accounts thanks to federal law, they're all hiring tons of armored cars to protect their money. Like it or not, marijuana is a cash business," the "Mad Money" host said.

    And while the company has many other growth drivers going for it, like its new smart safe initiative, CompuSafe, which counts your money as you put it in, and its cost-cutting migration to the cloud, a foray into pot could send the stock even higher.

    "Even if Brink's isn't trying to capture the marijuana market share directly, there are only so many armored trucks in this country, and when demand for them surges from one particular industry, you better believe that's going to help with pricing across the board. This is a pot play!" Cramer said. "Brink's has worked a remarkable transformation, and despite all the hand-wringing about the death of king cash, this stock seems to have a lot more room to run, especially as states legalize pot."

    Game Plan: A Healthy Week Ahead

    Bear and bull statues stand outside the Bursa Malaysia Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012.
    Goh Seng Chong | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Bear and bull statues stand outside the Bursa Malaysia Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012.

    For Cramer, Friday's unexpectedly strong jobs report numbers validated the strength of the high-flying stock market.

    "Employment growth means money to buy a car or to buy a house, hence why the housing stocks roared today [to] new highs. Do I really need to explain how hiring helps the banks and techs and the industrials?" the "Mad Money" host said. "It also shows us which industries have the best growth. ... Right now it's health care, and that's a signal that these stocks, which have held up incredibly well, can keep rising."

    Certainly, employment growth is not the only number investors should watch when it comes to predicting the market's next move.

    "Of course, as important as the non-farm payroll report is, at the end of the day, what really matters for individual stocks are the earnings, and we kick off a brand new earnings season on Tuesday," Cramer said.

    With that in mind, Cramer's game plan focused on some key Federal Reserve speakers, important economic statistics, and next week's most monumental earnings reports.

    Oracle: Could Buying the Dip Foretell Future Profits?

    ORACLE OPENWORLD
    David Paul Morris/Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Investors tend to dislike stocks that are going down, and Cramer found that the phrase "buy the dips" seems to have lost its spark among stock-pickers.

    "Really, it's a shorthand for the process of buying stocks when enthusiasm for them cools, the flipside of selling stocks into a wave of euphoria," the "Mad Money" host said. "When enthusiasm is tepid in this market, all stocks are abused, including many that don't deserve it."

    Cramer said the stock of Oracle is a perfect example. The company reported one of its best quarters in years just over two weeks ago, touting its growing gross margins, new cloud offerings and steady legacy businesses.

    In response to the unusually strong earnings report, the stock vaulted over 11 percent to an all-time high of $51.61. At that point, it seemed like it could be re-rated by analysts and go even higher, Cramer said.

    But since the report, Oracle's stock has declined to just over $49, and Cramer said buying the stock on this leg down could mean serious gains in the future.

    Equinix CEO: Data Domination

    An employee of Equinix data center checks servers in Pantin, a suburb of Paris.
    Martin Bureau | AFP | Getty Images
    An employee of Equinix data center checks servers in Pantin, a suburb of Paris.

    Finally, companies like Burger King might seem antithetical to data centers, but for Equinix CEO Steve Smith, the fast-food chain represents just one of the many clients his business serves.

    "Burger King, as you know, has stores and outlets all over the world. So they have customers, their people and their business deployed all over the world. All that information is distributed," Smith told Cramer on Friday. "It requires local capability on servers, storage arrays and networking gear everywhere that Burger King has outlets."

    Enter Equinix, an real estate investment trust that runs nearly 180 data centers across 44 of the world's largest markets. Burger King is just one of the REIT's 10,000 customers, Smith said.

    "They, like any other company, [are] moving more and more of their infrastructure to take advantage of this pay-as-you-go, pay-as-a-service cloud computing capability, whether it's software, hardware or platform, and they do a lot of that with Equinix," he told Cramer.

    Lightning Round: Too Much Bloodshed

    In Cramer's lightning round, he sped thorough some caller favorite stocks, including:

    O'Reilly Automotive: "O'Reilly's just been taken to the woodshed 900 times this week and they still don't like it. You have to wait until after Amazon Prime Day if you want to speculate. I've had it with these stocks. There's just been too much bloodshed. I do not want to be involved with the eviscerated, fusillade, fire, shooting range, whatever you want to call it, that are the auto parts."

    Under Armour: "Let's give them a break. The stock has bottomed. We know we called that at $18, so we're right on that. But Nike had a really great quarter. [Nike CEO] Mark Parker, who, by the way, is always welcome to be my co-host if not just a guest, has done a great job, so I'm going to say you have to do Nike here."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    UAA
    ---
    ORLY
    ---
    EQIX
    ---
    ORCL
    ---
    BCO
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...